Vietnamese drug kingpin jailed in UK

By Paul Kennedy A Vietnamese drug dealer who smuggled migrants into the United Kingdom to work in cannabis farms has been jailed for 11 years. Tuấn Anh Đỗ, was living in the Cheetham Hill district of Manchester in the north of England. He was arrested after an undercover police operation. Jailing him at Manchester Crown Court this week, Judge Elizabeth Nicholls told the 55-year-old: "These actions are barbaric and inhumane. "Those who participate have no regard for those who they transport, who are simply objects to be used for financial gain." The court heard that Đỗ was earning around US$1.3 million a year from his illegal enterprises. The investigation carried out by the National Crime Agency uncovered a number of cannabis farms in properties throughout the north west of England. Đỗ was identified as the kingpin of the illegal organisation. Tuấn Anh Đỗ, 55, who was jailed in England for 11 years this week for conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration and drug offences. Photo courtesy of the National Crime Agency. It was also determined he was working with other criminal gangs to smuggle migrants from France into the UK to work in the cannabis farms. NCA surveillance teams witnessed a number… Read full this story

