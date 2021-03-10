Vietnamese and Singaporean PMs hold phone talks on bilateral cooperation

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a phone call with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Wednesday from Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Long had a telephone conversation on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual concern. The Singaporean PM congratulated the successes of Việt Nam's 13th National Party Congress and PM Phúc's re-election to the Party's Politburo, hailed Việt Nam's achievements in containing the COVID-19 pandemic while making progress in socio-economic development, as well as the country's fulfilment of its position as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, which included the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), opening up new opportunities for trade and investment liberalisation in the entire region. PM Long also reaffirmed that Singapore cherishes its strategic partnership with Việt Nam, especially against the backdrops of complicated regional and international developments. The Vietnamese Government leader, for his part, also noted how Singapore has been regarded as a "bright spot" in the region with regards to containing the pandemic, and praised Singapore's economic recovery initiatives including the setting up of "air travel bubble"… Read full this story

