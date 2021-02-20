Vietnamese adopts healthier, sustainable lifestyle choices: report

More Vietnamese adop healthier and sustainable lifestyle. — VNS Photo HCM CITY — Việt Nam is ahead of the global average when it comes to adopting healthier and more sustainable lifestyle choices, according to a new public opinion report conducted by GlobeScan and supported by Visa. Across the world, people have faced exceptional circumstances and have been forced to adapt to a new way of life. In total, 27,000 people from 27 markets were asked about attitudes, opinions, and behaviors linked to enabling healthier and more sustainable lifestyles. The report found that consumers in Việt Nam were more likely to support socially responsible companies. Some 47 per cent of those surveyed in the country said they had supported a socially responsible company in the past year, against a global average of 33 per cent. People in Việt Nam are much more likely to seek out information about healthy lifestyles. At least 82 per cent of respondents said they had sought out information related to healthier lifestyles in the past year, well above the global average of 56 per cent. Those in Việt Nam displayed a significantly higher interest in environmentally friendly lifestyle choices. At least 81 per cent said they had sought out information about environmentally friendly lifestyles in… Read full this story

