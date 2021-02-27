He made the call while addressing the United Nations General Assembly’s informal meeting on Myanmar held on February 26 under the chair of its President Volkan Bozkir. Quy underlined that the current developments in Myanmar are harmful to the stability, development and legitimate interests of its people. He urged stakeholders to exert restraint, avoid escalating tensions and seek dialogues towards satisfying solutions which are in line with the Constitution and the law, as well as people’s aspiration and will. The Vietnamese Ambassador also noted that the international community needs to support and create the best conditions for the democratic transition process in Myanmar, respect its independence and national sovereignty, and not interfere in countries’ interior affairs. Safety, humanitarian access and essential services for Myanmar people, especially the vulnerable, are also needed to be ensured, he added. The diplomat emphasized that Vietnam hopes Myanmar will soon become stable, for the sake of the country’s development, as well as for peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the building of the ASEAN Community. Vietnam supports the efforts and mediatory role of Special Envoy Burgener, he added, asking her to coordinate with ASEAN in stabilizing the situation in Myanmar. Regarding ASEAN’s role,… Read full this story

Vietnam urges int’l community to work with ASEAN on Myanmar issue have 281 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.