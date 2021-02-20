The UAE is one of Vietnam's 10 largest export partners in the world and is the largest export partner of Vietnam in the Middle East and Africa, which has seen a surge in demand for imported goods in the time of COVID-19. Experts believe that there are plenty of opportunities for Vietnam to gain a stronger foothold in this market in the time ahead. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam has enjoyed high trade surplus with the UAE for years, posting US$737 million worth of exports to UAE in January-February, up nearly 60% year-on-year while imports valuing US$72 million, up 44%. Phones and accessories were Vietnam's key export earner from the UAE, bringing home US$551 million, up about 108% from a year earlier and accounting for two thirds of the total exports to the Middle Eastern country. A number of agricultural products also witnessed high growth. Specifically, exports of cashew nuts increased six-fold year-on-year to US$10.3 million, while shipments of fishery products, fruit and vegetables, and pepper grew 18%, 12%, and 17%, respectively. Meanwhile, due to impacts of COVID-19, shipments of footwear and textile-garment declined 23% and 11%, respectively, to US$14 million and US$11 million. Among imported… Read full this story

Vietnam, UAE enjoy surge in two-way trade have 257 words, post on en.nhandan.org.vn at March 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.