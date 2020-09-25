Vietnam tourism art photos, clips honoured

The clip competition was launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT). Its organising board received 59 works from 28 entrants at home and abroad from May 15 to June 15, featuring scenic landscapes and telling inspirational stories of journeys to discover Vietnam and its culture, people, and landmark destinations. One special, one first, two second, three third, and four consolation prizes were presented. Meanwhile, the art photo contest, launched by VNAT's Tourism Magazine, attracted 15,610 works from 1,118 entrants in Vietnam's 63 cities and provinces, including 14 foreigners. First prize went to "Thuyen hoa" (Boats of flowers) by Tran Minh Luong. There were two second, three third, and five consolation prizes. The most liked and shared photos via the magazine's Facebook page were also honoured. Some 180 works, including 13 winners, will be displayed at the Vietnam Military History Museum in Hanoi. Source: VNA

