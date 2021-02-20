Vietnam to soon produce COVID-19 vaccine

Prof, Dr. Do Quyet, Director of the Hanoi-based Vietnam Military Medical University made the remarks on March 26 when the second shots of Nano Covax COVID-19 vaccine were given to volunteers during the second trial phase of this home-grown vaccine. The first-stage trials of Nano Covax vaccine showed that the vaccinated volunteers have had antibodies against the UK variant, he said, adding that phase 2 would allow researchers to see how exactly immunogenic Nano Covax is. The administration of the second jabs of this phase are expected to be completed at the end of April, according to Quyet. At the current progress, scientists would be able to submit the preliminary test results to the National Council for Ethics in Biomedical Research in late June or early July for the approval of the third phase of trial on a larger scale, he continued. The third phase will involve some 10,000 people with half of them given shots of AstraZeneca vaccine and the remainder receiving Nano Covax, he said, adding that it will help compare the side effect and effectiveness of the two types of vaccine. Quyet expressed his belief that with the method, Vietnam would be able to produce its own… Read full this story

