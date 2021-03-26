Vietnam to prioritize promotion of UN relations with regional organizations as UNSC President

This will be the second time Vietnam has assumed this post during its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. Speaking at the ministry's regular press conference on March 25, Do Hung Viet, head of the ministry’s Department of International Organizations, said that this will be the continuation of Vietnam's efforts since the beginning of its office tenure. Earlier in January last year, as the President of the council for the first time, Vietnam held the first UNSC meeting on cooperation between ASEAN and the UN. Viet said that Vietnam plans to organize a meeting with UNSC member countries in both in-person and online formats, chaired by senior Vietnamese leaders from Hanoi on April 19. The UN Secretary-General has confirmed attendance, while leaders of leading regional organizations: ASEAN, the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU) have been invited. Vietnam will work for building a UNSC document which is expected to be adopted at the event Surmounting bomb and mine consequences, maintaining sustainable peace, and strengthening connectivity for more effective actions will be Vietnam’s second priority at the UNSC. Overcoming bomb and mine consequence is important to Vietnam as it has significance impacts to socio-economic development and ensures… Read full this story

