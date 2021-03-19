Addressing the March 19 meeting, Deputy Director of the Medical Solution Center at the Viettel Business Solutions Corporation Luu The Anh, said Viettel is closely coordinating with the Ministry of Health and related ministries and sectors to review and carry out the "COVID-19 vaccine passport" scheme. Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that from the perspective of the health sector, the "COVID-19 vaccine passport" is essentially a certificate confirming the holder has had two shots of COVID-19 vaccine, regulated in line with the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases and international health quarantine regulations. Passport holders will not be quarantined and tested for COVID-19, but some other countries still require testing. Vietnam is working with countries around the world on the acceptance of the passport through QR codes. To get the "COVID-19 vaccine passport", people will provide their personal information when receiving a vaccination, which is checked on a validation system. After two injections, the relevant information is confirmed by a QR code. When going abroad, people's information will be verified when scanning the QR code. The Ministry of Health and Viettel are piloting the passport scheme at COVID-19 vaccination centres, to evaluate the capacity and… Read full this story

Vietnam to ensure “safety first” with “COVID-19 vaccine passport” scheme have 282 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.