Vietnam supports all initiatives, efforts helping with Middle East Peace Process: ambassador

Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said there remain concerns about the implementation of the council's Resolution 2334 as Israel has continued expanding Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, including in the places that may partition the territory of the Palestinian State in the future. Besides, Israel has continued to demolish Palestinian homes, leaving 465 people, mostly women and children, homeless while violence among parties has been causing heavy civilian casualties, he said, noting that all of these activities have violated UN resolutions and international law. At the event, held every three months to discuss the Resolution 2334 implementation, many UNSC member states also voiced serious concern over the enforcement situation of Resolution 2334, as well as Israel's settlement expansion and demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied territories. They called on the relevant parties to comply with UN resolutions, put an end to violent acts, protect civilians, and facilitate negotiations. Some countries welcomed recent activities of the Middle East Quartet and appealed for humanitarian aid and assistance for civilians. In his remarks, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, expressed concern about the developments at the site, especially when…
