Vietnam should focus on key airport projects: experts

According to a draft master plan on the development of the national airport network to 2030 with a vision to 2050 from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV), Vietnam is set to 26 airports by 2030, including 14 international airports. The number could reach 30 by 2050, including 15 international airports and 15 domestic airports. Total investment for planned airports in 2020-2030 is estimated at about VND365.1 trillion (US$15.87 billion), with an additional VND866.36 trillion needed for 2030-2050. The capital will come from official development assistance (ODA), the State budget, and also be mobilised from loans from financial institutions and public-private partnership projects. In 2030-2050, four new airports will be prioritised for development, including the second one in Hà Nội and three others in Lai Chau City of Lai Chau Province, Na San of Son La Province, and Cao Bang City of Cao Bang Province. All of them are in the north. Also in the draft master plan, some provinces and cities have proposed developing airports in 2021-2030 by converting facilities from military airports into civil airports such as Ninh Binh, Binh Phuoc, Bac Giang, Ha Giang, Ninh Thuan and Ha Tinh provinces, according to the Ministry of Transport…. Read full this story

