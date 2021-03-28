Vietnam’s largest bus terminal struggles to shift gears

The new bus terminal with more space and upgraded facilities opened on October 10, last year. At first, authorities allowed coaches operating on 22 routes operating with a distance of 1,100 km heading to the central province of Quang Tri and beyond to the north to pick up passengers at the old terminal in Binh Thanh District. Starting March 13, all vehicles on the 22 routes have had to pick up passengers at the new station. But, since then, these buses only get several dozen passengers every day. Ticket counters at the new Mien Dong Bus Station, HCMC, March 24, 2021. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Minh. Last week, more than 360 passengers started their journeys from the new terminal, with the highest number of 90 on March 20. Last Wednesday afternoon, the spacious waiting hall in the new terminal had just one customer using it. The escalator system here wasn't turned on since there were no people traveling. Screens on the ticket counters were brightly lit, with information on journeys and trips, but there was no one seeking it. In the parking area, more than 30 buses were lined up in the marked boxes with no sign of passengers. One of… Read full this story

