He made the remarks while hosting a reception for a high-ranking delegation from Russia led by Secretary of the Security Council General Nikolai Patrushev, who is visiting Vietnam from March 15-17. The visit is of great significance as a continuation of activities marking the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties (1950-2020), especially after the success of the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. During the talks, the two sides voiced their delight at the comprehensive strategic partnership thriving in an effective and pragmatic manner, expressing a belief that bilateral relations as well as cooperation in security and national defense will be further strengthened in the time ahead. Lam spoke highly of the visit amid the complex developments of COVID-19, saying it demonstrates Russia's sentiment and trust towards Vietnam as well as efforts by the Russian Security Council General to promote the friendship. The visit will deepen traditional relations between the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) and Russian law enforcement agencies and the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership at large, he added. The minister also voiced his belief that under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, Russia will continue to enjoy stable development and affirm its prestige and… Read full this story

Vietnam, Russia bolster human security cooperation amid COVID-19 have 282 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.