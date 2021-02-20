Vietnam has been nominated for the Asia's Best Golf Destination 2021 award, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) said on March 9, calling on people and tourists to vote for the country. Golf tourism is viewed as highly potential in Vietnam (Photo: VNA) It noted that votes can be cast on the website www.worldgolfawards.com from now until September 1. Support from people and tourists will give Vietnam a chance to continue promoting itself as a hospitable country welcoming visitors from far and wide with open arms. In particular, Vietnam has been fostering sports tourism as part of efforts to boost post-pandemic tourism recovery, according to the VNAT. Vietnam was recognised as the World's Best Gold Destination in 2019 and Asia's Best Golf Destination for four straight years, from 2017 to 2020. Tourism experts said golf tourism is highly potential in Vietnam, and that unlike ordinary visitors, golf travellers will return to previous destinations for many times and they are capable of spending much on high-end hotel and restaurant services. Together with the development of tourism infrastructure, the golf course system in Vietnam has received big investment in recent years with high quality and beautiful landscape. The Asia's Best Golf… Read full this story

Vietnam nominated for Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 award have 338 words, post on dtinews.vn at March 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.