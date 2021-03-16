Vietnam needs to open borders for tourism recovery: experts

About 95 percent of domestic tour operators providing tours for foreign visitors had to stop operating since the beginning of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of hotels were closed and millions of workers in the tourism industry were put out of work. Therefore, the tourism industry needs new solutions to overcome the current crisis, Tho said. Opening borders to foreign tourists is the only solution to recover the tourism sector that contributed 9.2 percent of total GDP in 2019, he said. The effective control of COVID-19 is an advantage for the domestic tourism industry to be able to welcome foreign tourists from the beginning of the third quarter of 2021. Now, regional countries with developed tourism sectors have plans to open borders to welcome back international visitors, reported the Dau tu (Investment) newspaper. Specifically, Thailand has announced it would reopen the tourism market for foreign visitors from July 2021, Singapore welcomes international visitors who have negative COVID-19 test certificates and Indonesia will open its doors to Bali. Meanwhile, the European Union is planning to provide a “vaccine passport” to help people travel freely. This also helps the tourism and aviation industries resume operations, according to Tho. Nguyen Thi… Read full this story

