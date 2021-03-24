Vietnam needs framework for e-commerce on social media

Dau Anh Tuan, head of the VCCI's Legal Department, said at the VCCI's conference about e-commerce on social media on March 23 that the practice of using social media to market an e-commerce business was increasing in recent years. However, the legal framework for e-commerce and social networks were mainly built in 2013, which proved to be outdated while e-commerce was developing very rapidly. It was necessary to review and adjust the legal framework to better manage the development of e-commerce, Tuan said. The VCCI's report pointed out that the existing legal framework on e-commerce was applied for both social networks and e-commerce platforms, pointing out that the basic differences between these two forms had not been taken into account. The VCCI recommended that e-commerce activities on social networks should be classified in accordance with their operation for better management. Accordingly, normal social networks should be regulated by the Government's Decree 72/2013/ND-CP about the management, provision, and use of internet services and information. Social networks which supported e-commerce business but did not allow ordering online should be managed through regulations on e-commerce at a simple level. Only social networks which allow ordering online should be managed like e-commerce platforms. Nguyen… Read full this story

