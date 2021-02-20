Vietnam keeps seat as chair of UN Security Council in April

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has said that with the successes reaped in 2020, Vietnam will continue acting as a responsible non-permanent member of the UNSC this year. Additionally, in April the country will undertake the role of rotating chair for the second time. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaking at a special meeting of the UN General Assembly on responding to COVID-19 in December 2020 "In April, Vietnam will host and run the council's activities based on a basis of equality, objectiveness, and heading to consensus, while actively proposing initiatives so that it can solve important issues on international peace and security with UNSC member states," said a MoFA statement. "At the same time, Vietnam will also organise a number of key events on big topics such as strengthening the co-operation between the UN and regional organisations in boosting the construction of confidence and dialogues in preventing and solving conflicts; and overcoming aftermath of landmines and explosive remnants and maintaining sustainable peace." Vietnam serves as non-permanent member of the UNSC in the 2020-2021 tenure. Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, told VIR that in 2021, Vietnam will maintain the priorities it advanced when it joined… Read full this story

