“The activities of Chinese ships in the waters off Grierson Reef seriously violate Vietnam's sovereignty and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” Foreign Affairs Ministry spokewoman Le Thi Thu Hang said Thursday. “This goes against the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and complicates the situation in the sea. Vietnam demands that China ends its violations, respects Vietnam’s sovereignty, comply with the DOC and not complicate the situation further,” Hang said. “It should be repeated that Vietnam has full legal basis and historical evidence to assert sovereignty over the Spratly Islands, in accordance with international law. As a coastal state and a member of the UNCLOS, Vietnam enjoys sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in accordance with the convention,” she said at a press meet, answering questions about the situation of many Chinese ships anchored in the reef in the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea. The Grierson Reef belongs to Spratly Islands and is part of Sinh Ton Commune, Truong Sa District in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa. Hang said Vietnam’s maritime law enforcement forces are fulfilling their obligations under Vietnamese and… Read full this story

Vietnam demands China end East Sea violations have 294 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at March 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.