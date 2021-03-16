During the talks, Minh affirmed Vietnam's consistent policy of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with and supporting Cuba. Minister Bruno, in turn, said that Cuba attaches importance to and hopes to deepen its special friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam. He appreciated Vietnam's efforts to both respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain economic growth. Both sides spoke highly of the outcomes of sixth Political Consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level held via video conference on March 2. They asserted the determination to carry out high-level commitments to tightening bilateral solidarity, special friendship and all-round collaboration, and effectively implement the bilateral agenda in 2021, including sharing experience and consultations on issues of mutual concern, coordinating closely and supporting each other at international organizations and multilateral forums. Source: VNA

Vietnam, Cuba seek measures to enhance bilateral ties have 217 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.