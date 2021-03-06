Vietnam calls on Myanmar to end violence, find satisfactory solution

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), made the call during the UN Security Council’s meeting on the situation in Myanmar on March 5. Quy said that Vietnam is keeping a close watch on and concerned about current developments in Myanmar, especially escalating violence and tensions which have caused greater human losses and negatively affected peace, security and development in Myanmar and the whole region. He told participants that ASEAN Foreign Ministers had held an informal meeting to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the Myanmar situation, and ASEAN member states are making efforts to boost dialogues and seek solutions to this issue. ASEAN is willing to support Myanmar in a goodwill manner and in accordance with purposes, principles and procedures as regulated in the ASEAN Charter, Quy stressed. The Vietnamese diplomat called on UN Security Council members to back ASEAN’s efforts to help parties involved resume dialogues so as to achieve a comprehensive solution to the issue. The international community should focus on assisting and creating favourable conditions to put an end to violence, stabilise the situation, maintain humanitarian relief, and narrow differences between relevant parties in Myanmar through efforts in conformity with… Read full this story

