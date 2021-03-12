Vietnam appeals for enhanced efforts to address conflict-driven hunger

In his remarks at the teleconferenced debate, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: "Famine and hunger are no longer about lack of food. They are now largely man-made — and I use the term deliberately. They are concentrated in countries affected by large-scale, protracted conflict. And they are rising." Climate shocks and the COVID-19 pandemic are adding fuel to the flames, he said, citing data as showing that at the end of 2020, more than 88 million people were suffering from acute hunger due to conflict and instability, a 20-percent increase in one year. Guterres appealed to all UNSC members to take urgent action and increase humanitarian aid. The Secretary-General also voiced concern over the targeting of aid workers, including the killing of Italian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo Moustapha Milambo. He said he has decided to establish a high-level task force on preventing famine, and that the transformation of food systems to make them more inclusive, resilient and sustainable will be one of the key issues of the Food Systems Summit to be held later this year. David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, warned about a hunger pandemic besides the COVID-19 pandemic, describing children as… Read full this story

