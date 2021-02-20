Vietnam Airlines offers free domestic transportation of COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam Airlines offers free domestic transportation of COVID-19 vaccine s (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines has offered to transport domestically free of charge 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine (11.5 tonnes) supplied by COVAX Facility – a mechanism set up by the World Health Organization (WHO), from March 15. With the proposal, the national flag carrier wishes to join hands in successfully implementing the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Previously, ground units of Vietnam Airlines participated in the receipt and successful preservation of the first vaccine batch for Vietnam on February 24 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. On March 6, Vietnam Airlines safely transported the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on flight VN220 from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi. Vietnam Airlines owns the most modern and synchronous infrastructure for transporting vaccines in Vietnam. It has installed ultra-cold storage systems at airports. The firm can also deploy reefers service to store vaccines during air transportation. With its network of 60 air routes across the country, Vietnam Airlines can quickly transport large volumes of vaccines to dozens of provinces nationwide. Apart from domestic flights, the firm is still maintaining flights to destinations in Asia and Europe. This helps it… Read full this story

