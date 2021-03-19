A high tech dairy farm of TH True Milk. After showing their capacity to supply foreign markets with quality products, Vietnamese enterprises have enjoyed strong sales. — Photo thmilk.vn Despite the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on all sectors, Viet Nam's dairy industry has made efforts to win over customers and solidified its foothold in the domestic market while reaching out to global markets. The Ministry of Industry and Trade said Viet Nam shipped US$302.7 million worth of dairy products in 2020, a 10.5 per cent increase against 2019. This was the first time the country's dairy export revenue has exceeded $300 million. According to the Viet Nam Dairy Association (VDA), many enterprises have spent heavily on advanced technologies and developed cattle farms under Global GAP, VietGAP, and organic standards to improve productivity and food safety and to diversify products. After showing their capacity to supply foreign markets with quality products, Vietnamese enterprises have enjoyed strong sales. Despite the pandemic, Vinamilk and Vinasoy exported products to major markets such as China, the Middle East, the Republic of Korea, and Japan. Vinamilk signed a deal worth $20 million with a distributor in Dubai last year to supply dairy products, and also shipped… Read full this story

Viet Nam’s dairy industry reaches out to the world have 290 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.