Việt Nam’s ambassador urges improved awareness of women’s role in peace processes

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Ireland and 11 member states of the UN Security Council, including Việt Nam, on Monday held a meeting entitled 'Call to Lead by Example: Ensuring the Full, Equal and Meaningful Participation of Women in UN-led Peace Processes' on the occasion of the International Women's Day (March 8). Addressing representatives of nearly 60 countries and UN agencies, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo highlighted the UN's efforts in pursuit of this common objective via the mainstreaming of gender equality in the UN system, noting that women currently account for 54 per cent of the senior leadership of special political missions. She said the UN mission in Afghanistan has assisted a radio series about women's participation in peace processes. The UN has also organised an online consultation in Yemen with the presence of more than 500 women and representatives of social organisations. Special envoys of the UN Secretary-General in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have also used mechanisms to ensure women-related priorities are included in discussions. However, DiCarlo added, to promote women's engagement in peace processes, the UN should have adequate and sustainable financing…

