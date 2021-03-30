Staff at Hà Nội City’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) handling collected COVID-19 samples for testing. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long said Việt Nam hoped that the US would provide support for the country's plan to set up two central-level Centres for Disease Control. He made the request at a meeting with the Director for US Centres for Disease Control (CDC)'s Southeast Asia Regional Office John MacArthur and Dr Matthew Moore, Director of US CDC Việt Nam's Global Health Security Programme late Monday. Both US CDC officials expressed confidence in Việt Nam's response against the COVID-19 pandemic while praising its testing capacity and treatment of the infected. John MacArthur said the US CDC and the Vietnamese Government in recent years had cooperated in several health issues, including prevention and control of infectious diseases. He said Việt Nam had plenty of experience in effectively dealing with emerging contagions, from SARS in 2003, avian flu to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, he cautioned that infectious diseases know no borders and can spread rapidly so health security should be considered a key focus of each country and the world at large. Highlighting the US decision to… Read full this story

Việt Nam wants US help in setting up two central Centres for Disease Control: Minister have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.