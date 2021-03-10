Việt Nam to receive over 5.6 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in March-April

A nurse prepares COVID-19 vaccine to administer to frontline doctors at Thanh Nhàn Hospital in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will receive 5,657,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in March and April, all made by AstraZeneca, according to the National Expanded Immunisation Programme. Of the amount, 4,177,000 doses will be supplied by COVAX Facility via the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), with 1,373,800 arriving on March 25 and another 2,803,200 in April. Meanwhile, 1.48 million doses bought by the Health Ministry via Việt Nam Vaccine SJC (VNVC) will also be delivered in April, as part of the 30 million order for the entire 2021. The COVAX Facility is the global pooled procurement mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines through which COVAX will ensure fair and equitable access to vaccines for all 190 participating economies, using an allocation framework formulated by WHO. Việt Nam received the first batch of 117,600 doses of COVID-19 bought from AstraZeneca on February 24, and launched its COVID-19 inoculation drive on March 8, administering the vaccine to frontline medical workers in Hà Nội, HCM City and northern province of Hải Dương, the country's biggest pandemic hotspot at present. Moderna vaccines purchase Meanwhile, HCM… Read full this story

