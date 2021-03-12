Việt Nam to press ahead with AstraZeneca, closely monitor reactions: Health official

A health worker in Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital in central Việt Nam receives an Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine jab on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will continue to press ahead with the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a health official said on Friday, despite some negative reports of side effects of the drug. Professor Đặng Đức Anh, Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Chief of Việt Nam's National Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), in charge of administering COVID-19 vaccines, made the remarks in the wake of several European countries' recent temporary suspension of those vaccines to investigate rare blood clot complications. Đức Anh said that since the vaccination drive launched on March 8 in Việt Nam, there has not been any reports of blood clots and the vaccination efforts will continue to go on as planned while health authorities will be closely monitoring post-injection reactions. The shots administered are among the first batch comprising 117,000 doses the country received on February 24. Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines are the primary product used in Việt Nam's biggest inoculation drive, with 30 million doses bought from the manufacturer by the health ministry via the authorised Việt Nam Vaccine Company… Read full this story

