Viet Nam to offer exciting investment opportunities post COVID-19

Speakers at the investment webinar entitled "Viet Nam Investment Landscape 2021". — Photo courtesy of the bank Standard Chartered Bank last week hosted an investment webinar entitled "Viet Nam Investment Landscape 2021", drawing the participation of clients based in Viet Nam and overseas who are looking for investment opportunities in Viet Nam. The presentations focused on giving clients the latest information about the investment landscapes for real estate, stocks, fixed-income and funds in Viet Nam in the context of a post COVID-19 era and the strategies they can devise to capitalise on the opportunities. "Standard Chartered Global Research forecasts that Viet Nam's economic growth will get back to 6-8 per cent in 2021 and onwards. Given its economic prospects, advantages of social stability and success in managing the COVID-19 pandemic along with the profitability of the local stock market and real estate market which is growing at a higher pace than that in the ASEAN region, Viet Nam continues to offer exciting investment opportunities. Leveraging on our unrivalled strengths of an extensive global network and in-depth knowledge of the local market, we provide clients world-class, customised products and services to help them make the most of the investment opportunities and… Read full this story

