Việt Nam to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on March 8: Health minister

Hà Nội to re-open religious establishments, relic sites on March 8 Mekong Delta provinces step up COVID preventive measures as 2 test positive in Đồng Tháp Community-based COVID-19 prevention teams work hard during pandemic PM asks for rapid COVID-19 vaccination distribution Hải Dương conducts large-scale testing for COVID-19 from Feb 24 Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long at Friday meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — Vaccinations using the recently-imported AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are expected to start on Monday, Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long informed a meeting of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Friday. The first batch comprising over 117,600 doses of the vaccine manufactured in the Republic of Korea (RoK), arrived in Việt Nam on February 24 . After holding working sessions with the producer, Việt Nam has obtained an accreditation certificate for the batch from the RoK. Long said the doses, verified by the ministry, met the conditions for vaccination in Việt Nam. On Saturday, the health minister will chair a conference to launch the vaccination plan and provide training for medical staff nationwide in the use and storage of the… Read full this story

