Việt Nam to be among world’s main shrimp producer

Workers process shrimp for export at the Bá Hải Company in Phú Yên province. VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh HÀ NỘI — The effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the successful application of technology in production could pave the way for Việt Nam to become one of the world's main shrimp producers, experts have forecast. According to Robins McIntosh, Executive Vice President of Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group, shrimp production tends to increase by 6-7 per cent each year despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing a disruption in the global foodservice sector. He explained demand and consumption of shrimp were still high in the long term, which would push global shrimp production up 5-10 per cent. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect consumption so basically shrimp price did not fall. The good price and successful control of the pandemic in shrimp-producing countries led to a strong recovery in the sector in the second half of last year, even higher than expected in some countries. Assessing Việt Nam's shrimp industry, McIntosh said Việt Nam's production has increased over the years, at roughly 5-10 per cent and even 12 per cent in some years. The growth rate was steady, he said, noting it was slow but…

