Việt Nam supports UN-OSCE efforts to handle common challenges

A view of the dialogue. VNA/VNS Khắc Hiếu NEW YORK — Việt Nam has affirmed its support for the enhancement of co-operation between the United Nations (UN) and regional and sub-regional organisations, including the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in addressing common challenges. Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC)'s meeting on Wednesday on the activities of the OSCE, Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN, highlighted the important role played by the OSCE in promoting dialogue, building trust, resolving conflicts and promoting development in Europe, while encouraging the OSCE and the UN to tighten multifaceted co-operation. The Vietnamese diplomat welcomed Sweden’s commitment as the OSCE Chair 2021 to promote multilateralism, the UN Charter, international law, trust-building measures, and the implementation of an agenda on women, peace and security. At the session, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde emphasised that the OSCE is the largest regional security organisation in the world, playing an important role in finding common solutions to many challenges in the UNSC's agenda, and affirmed the importance of the OSCE-UN cooperation. She also informed the UNSC member states about Sweden’s priorities during its OSCE Chairmanship in… Read full this story

