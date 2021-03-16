Việt Nam speeds up development of supporting industries

A production line at Hà Nội Plastics Joint Stock Company – one of the leading producers in plastics support industry. Some Vietnamese enterprises boast relatively good capacity in producing moulds, bicycle and plastic. — Photo courtesy of the firm HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will pay greater attention this year to the implementation of projects manufacturing products in supporting industries, as many opportunities have appeared for Việt Nam to bolster production and exports. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a blow to the country's economy and manufacturing sector, triggering a constant shortage of materials along with difficulties and congested delivery for finished products. To address the problems, many Vietnamese firms are seeking domestic partners in material production and supporting industries, in a bid to save cost and time as well as improving quality. A host of free trade agreements (FTAs) have created optimal conditions for an influx of investment into Việt Nam as investors try to access preferential tariffs. Foreign enterprises operating in Việt Nam have taken the initiative in restructuring production value chains or switching to supporting industries, according to the MoIT. In addition, businesses in the field raised their quality and sharpened their competitive edge. Việt Nam ranked eighth in the… Read full this story

