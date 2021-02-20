Việt Nam ships 638,000 tonnes of rice abroad in Jan-Feb

The average export price of rice in the period was $551.7 per tonne, up 13.5 per cent. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam exported 638,000 tonnes of rice worth US$352 million in the first two months of 2021, down 31.4 per cent in volume and 18.3 per cent in value year-on-year. The average export price of rice in the period was $551.7 per tonne, up 13.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. The Philippines remains the largest importer of Vietnamese rice, with a 47.6 per cent market share. Rice exports to this market reached nearly 170,000 tonnes valued at $91.4 million in the period, increasing by 25.6 per cent in volume and 48.9 per cent in value. Viet Nam also witnessed significant export growth in other markets, including Ghana (up 3.13 times), China (up 2.8 times), and Australia (up 2.6 times). The country exported 6.15 million tonnes of rice for $3.07 billion last year. Amid the difficulties posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rice exporters quickly made appropriate adjustments and actively sought new markets while fully tapping into the advantages brought about by free trade agreements (FTA) that Việt Nam joined. FTAs had created a major opportunity for Vietnamese rice to make inroads into… Read full this story

