Việt Nam records 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Workers in an industrial zone in Hải Dương Province’s Cẩm Giàng District provide information to health workers before taking COVID-19 tests. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Tú Among the new infections, eight locally infected cases were recorded in the northern province of Hải Dương, the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, including 6 cases in Chí Linh City, one in Kinnh Môn District and one in Kim Thành District. All the new cases in Hải Dương City were those in close contact with earlier confirmed cases and have been quarantined since February 28. The five imported cases were found in the southern province of Kiên Giang. All the new imported cases were put under quarantine upon their arrival. Of the total cases 1,550 were locally infected, including 857 cases since January 27. With 16 cases reported to have recovered from COVID-19 on Monday, a total of 1,892 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Việt Nam so far, and the death toll remains at 35. Among those still under treatment, 66 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 37 twice and 113 three times. As many as 60,693 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or returned from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country. — VNS

