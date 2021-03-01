Viet Nam racks up $1.29 billion in trade surplus in two months

Fish being processed for export by workers of Sai Gon Aquatic Products Trading JSC in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuan Anh Viet Nam’s trade balance posted positive US$1.29 billion in the first two months of the year, the General Department of Customs has said. The country’s trade turnover during January-February topped some $95.81 billion, a year-on-year surge of 25.4 per cent. Of the total, exports amounted to $48.55 billion, a yearly hike of 23.2 per cent, while imports were estimated at $47.26 billion, or 25.9 per cent higher than the same time last year. Foreign-invested companies accounted for 76.4 per cent, or $37.07 billion, of Viet Nam’s total export turnover. Meanwhile, the domestic sector shipped abroad $11.48 billion worth of products. There were nine commodities joining the billion-USD export club, including telephones and parts ($9.3 billion, up 22.8 per cent year-on-year); electronics, computers and parts ($6.9 billion, up 27.3 per cent); equipment, machines and parts ($5.5 billion, up 72.6 per cent); footwear ($3.2 billion, up 15.4 per cent); and wood and wooden products ($2.4 billion, up 51 per cent). They made up 73 per cent of the country’s export turnover. Viet Nam also saw strong surge in shipments of… Read full this story

