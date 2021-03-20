Foreign arrivals with vaccine passports should still be quarantined, says expert Việt Nam announces COVID-19 vaccine delivery dates, warns of scams Hải Phòng traces people after woman tests positive for virus in Australia Việt Nam completes administering COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax’s first shots in 2nd-stage human trials Việt Nam to receive over 5.6 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in March-April Patients and their caregivers leave a hospital in Hải Phòng City after lockdown is lifted. — VNS Photo An Đăng In an interview with Vietnamnet online newspaper , Dr. Nguyễn Đức Kiên, Head of Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s Economic Advisory Council, provides recommendations Việt Nam needs to consider in preventing and controlling COVID-19 as vaccinations are being expanded. Việt Nam has implemented the dual task of pandemic containment and economic development. Could you share your thoughts on the economic landscape under the impacts of COVID-19? In the first two months of this year, production activities still continued and Việt Nam enjoyed a trade surplus, but it was mainly based on the FDI sector, while domestic enterprises recorded a trade deficit. The FDI sector accounted for 76 per cent of total export turnover. This helped to stabilise production but also showed that Vietnamese enterprises were too slow in joining value chains. Investors in the stock… Read full this story

Việt Nam needs to change COVID-19 prevention policies as vaccines roll out: expert have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.