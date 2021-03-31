Việt Nam enhances cooperation with US in coping with climate change

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh discussed climate change cooperation via videoconference late Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh held an online conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry late Tuesday. The two officials shared the view that the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership is growing strongly in all areas, bringing practical benefits to the people of both countries and making positive contributions to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in Asia-Pacific and the world. They agreed to enhance cooperation in order to further deepen bilateral ties on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, political regime and mutual benefits. Minh welcomed the commitments from President Joe Biden’s administration and its move to promote global efforts to cope with climate change, including the US's re-entry to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. As one of the countries in the world hardest hit by climate change, Việt Nam, with a strong policy and high political determination, has been and will support international commitments and work closely with other nations to deal with challenges related to… Read full this story

