Việt Nam consistent with UN peacekeeping commitments, ready to cope with COVID-19: official

Việt Nam has sent a total of 180 military officers and staff from the Ministry of National Defence to join United Nations peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic, South Sudan and the Department of Peacekeeping Operations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, US, since 2014. Major General Hoàng Kim Phụng, Director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations talks to Vân Nguyễn & Kiều Trinh about the country's commitments in peacekeeping operations and its preparation for the new team of military staff to be dispatched early this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Major General Hoàng Kim Phụng, Director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations. — VNS Photo Vân Nguyễn What is the role of peacekeepers in Việt Nam's defence and foreign policy? Sending troops to join United Nations' peacekeeping missions is a new task assigned to the Department of Peace Keeping Mission. This is not only a military task but also a responsibility of Việt Nam to the international community as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and a member of the UN. We have performed our duties and our work has been recognised by the international community. They want to hear the…

