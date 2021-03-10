Việt Nam calls for stronger efforts to protect civilians in Sudan

People march on a street in Kassala city of Sudan. — Photo: dabangasudan.org HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý spoke at a UN Security Council videoconference on Tuesday where he called on Sudan to augment efforts to protect civilians and address the root causes of violence among communities. The event, which looked into the situation in Sudan and activities of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the country (UNITAMS), was attended by Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan Volker Perthes, and representative from Insight Strategy Partners Kholood Khair. Speakers updated participants on new developments in Sudan over the last three months, including strides in the implementation of the peace agreement on October 3 last year between the Sudanese government and the majority of armed groups from Darfur. They recognised the formation of the transitional council and the new cabinet but also voiced concern over economic hardships, humanitarian issues, and growing violence among communities, especially in the Darfur region. Perthes also informed about initial moves by UNITAMS to support the transitional process in Sudan, saying the mission will liaison closely with the Sudanese government while performing its duties. Member states of… Read full this story

