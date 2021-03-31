Việt Nam calls for greater efforts to protect civilians in DR Congo, condemns Indonesia church bombing

People attend a UN Security Council videoconference held on March 30. VNA/VNS Photo NEW YORK — Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý called for greater efforts to protect civilians in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at a UN Security Council videoconference on Tuesday (US time). The conference focused on the operation of the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and on recent developments in the country. Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, shared the concerns of other representatives of the UNSC member states over security and humanitarian challenges facing the DRC, particularly increasing violence between communities and complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ebola in the country. He expressed his condolences to the Italian government, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the families of victims of the February 22 attack on a WFP convoy in the northeast of Goma. The Italian ambassador to the DRC, Luca Attanasio, was among three killed. The diplomat underscored the importance of addressing the root causes of conflicts by enhancing the role of the state, overhauling security work, and developing the economy. It is also important to strengthen regional co-operation and increase assistance from the UN and the international community, he added. MONUSCO's support,… Read full this story
