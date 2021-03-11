Việt Nam calls for dialogue in Myanmar

Protesters rally against military rule in Yangon, Myanmar. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has called on relevant parties in Myanmar to restrain and hold dialogues to find a satisfactory solution in line with the nation's Constitution and law, as well as the will and aspirations of the Myanmar people, thereby facilitating the democratic process. A Vietnamese representative made the call while attending a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday. The representative emphasised the need to end violence, stabilise the situation and ensure safety for civilians. Việt Nam also informed participants on ASEAN's efforts in promoting dialogue and seeking a solution to the issue, adding that ASEAN is willing to assist Myanmar in a goodwill manner and in accordance with the purposes and principles of the ASEAN Charter. At the meeting initiated by the UK, the UNSC expressed its concern about violence in Myanmar and affirmed support for the democratic process and respect for fundamental freedom rights of the people and the rule of law. The UNSC also encouraged peaceful dialogue and mediation in conformity with the will and benefits of the Myanmar people. The UNSC strongly backed the role and efforts of ASEAN, its willingness to assist Myanmar… Read full this story
