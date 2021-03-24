Việt Nam-based Indie/Rock band SHADYLANES (from left to right) Rowan Nelsen, Daniel Yarranton, and Nache Chan. Photo courtesy of the band ĐÀ NẴNG — Việt Nam-based Indie/Rock band SHADYLANES has had their song Headlock placed on an internationally recognised playlist by Spotify curators. The song has been placed on the internationally recognised 'Just Rock!' editorial playlist alongside international heavyweights such as Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly, AC/DC, Yungblud, NOFX, and many more. "It's amazing how our DIY song that was recorded, mixed, and mastered in my small apartment is standing up next to other tracks by artists on multi-million dollar budgets in multi-million dollar studios", says Nache Chan, SHADYLANES' bassist and producer. "A milestone moment indeed, at least in my opinion!" An average of 60,000 songs are uploaded to Spotify daily, with the majority of them being submitted to the company curators for editorial playlist consideration. Most, if not all, independent artists distributing their music on the platform, strive for placement on any of Spotify's internationally recognised playlists. Any independent artist that receives a placement alongside major label artists is generally guaranteed a huge spike in the streams their music will receive. In April, 2020, SHADYLANES was due to record their studio… Read full this story

Việt Nam-based band achieves international recognition from Spotify have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.