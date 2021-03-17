Việt Nam attends seventh Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue

Delegates attending the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue held virtually. — VNA/VNS Photo BERLIN — Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đặng Hoàng Ân shared Việt Nam's roadmap to form electricity and energy markets towards efficient and sustainable power development at the seventh Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) that took place virtually on Tuesday. The official underlined the significance of the expansion of renewable energy as well as the importance of advanced technology for the distribution, operation and management of the system. Themed ‘Energiewende – Towards Climate Neutrality,’ the two-day event drew politicians, policymakers and experts from 50 countries and territories, including US Climate Envoy John Kerry and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Participants discussed strategies to restructure the global energy system aiming to promote energy transition. German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass and Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier highlighted the significance of successful implementation of energy transition amid great global support. This may become a motivation for renovation and sustainable growth. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe wants to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. Last December, EU leaders agreed to a greenhouse gas emission reduction target of at least 55 per cent by 2030. The first European… Read full this story

