Speakers at the 'Cooperating with Europe for Green Manufacturing Technologies' conference organised on Tuesday in Bình Dương Province. Photo courtesy of the organiser BÌNH DƯƠNG — Việt Nam and its ASEAN neighbours need to adopt green manufacturing technologies to make sustainable new products and services, an international conference in Bình Dương Province heard on Tuesday (Mar 23). Dr Michael Braun, co-ordinator of the Enhanced Regional EU-ASEAN Dialogue Instrument project, told the 'Cooperating with Europe for Green Manufacturing Technologies' conference that it is important to promote technological co-operation between the European and Southeast Asian blocs for mutual benefit. ASEAN countries have emerged as important manufacturing hubs in global supply chains, he said. "The growing demand for environmentally sound, resource- and energy-efficient products and manufacturing has created a hunger for new green manufacturing technologies." With its rich technology and research landscape, innovative enterprises and dedicated green growth strategies, Europe is a major source of such green technologies, he said. "Green technologies are key to sustainable new products, services and manufacturing processes, and are essential for realising green growth." For ASEAN member states, green technologies will help make the best possible use of their natural and energy resources and protect the health and… Read full this story

Việt Nam, ASEAN urged to adopt green manufacturing technologies have 232 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.