Việt Nam appeals for enhanced efforts to address conflict-driven hunger

Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý underscored the need for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to double efforts to resolve conflict-driven hunger while speaking at a high-level open debate of the council on the issue on Thursday (US time). In his remarks at the teleconference debate, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: "Famine and hunger are no longer about lack of food. They are now largely man-made — and I use the term deliberately. They are concentrated in countries affected by large-scale, protracted conflict. And they are rising." Climate shocks and the COVID-19 pandemic were adding fuel to the flames, he said, citing data showing that at the end of 2020, more than 88 million people were suffering from acute hunger due to conflict and instability, a 20 per cent increase in one year. Guterres appealed to all UNSC members to take urgent action and increase humanitarian aid. The Secretary-General also voiced concern over the targeting of aid workers, including the killing of the Italian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio. He said he decided to establish a high-level task force on preventing famine, and the transformation of…

