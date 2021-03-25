Việt Nam and Chile preserve traditional friendship

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (right) receives Chilean President Sebastián Piñerat in Hà Nội in 2017. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Chile – the first Southern American nation to set up diplomatic ties with Việt Nam – have nurtured their sound relations and traditional friendship as well as comprehensive development partnership over the past five decades, a Chilean diplomat has said. In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Charge d'affaires ad interim Gonzalo Guaiquil at the Chilean Embassy stressed the historical relations between the two nations, which were founded and developed by Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh and Chilean President Salvador Allende. A trip to Việt Nam in May 1969 – when Việt Nam was fighting a fierce war against the US imperialists – had a huge impact on Allende, who served as President of the Chilean Senate at that time, and he decided to establish diplomatic relations with this Southeast Asian country when he became President of Chile, opening a new chapter in bilateral ties. Both nations have enjoyed stronger bonds in recent times thanks to economic co-operation, long-lasting friendship and mutual understanding between the people of Chile and Việt Nam, the diplomat added. According to Guaiquil, Chile was the first American nation to ink a… Read full this story

