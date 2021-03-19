By now, the organizing panel received over 80 reports by leaders and former leaders of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and MND, as well as Central agencies, localities, generals, military officers, historical witnesses, and scientists inside and outside the military. Reports to be delivered at the workshop focus on the sound leadership of the Party Central Committee, Politburo, CMC, and MND during the Route 9 – Southern Laos Campaign. They analyze and evaluate the Vietnamese military's unique war-fighting art in force organization and operation during the campaign. Meanwhile, they also highlight the solidarity between Vietnamese and Lao people and militaries, emphasizing the meaning and historical lessons from the victory of the campaign. The workshop is an activity to honor and pay tribute to the fallen and wounded soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom and at the same time educate young people on national historical traditions. In addition, the event will deepen the significance of the Route 9 – Southern Laos Campaign in 1971, raise national pride, and combat erroneous viewpoints and plots of hostile forces, contributing to the national construction and protection cause in the current context. * On this occasion, a delegation of the CMC,… Read full this story

Victory of Route 9 - Southern Laos Campaign further highlighted have 232 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.