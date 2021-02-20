Vibrant Pakistan

To mark Pakistan’s National Day (March 23), Việt Nam News introduces a piece by Ambassador Samina Mehtab of Pakistan to Việt Nam Situated on the crossroads of South Asia, the Middle East and Central Asia, Pakistan is a beautiful country with a unique history and cultural heritage. Pakistan was the site for one of the world's earliest human settlements: the great prehistoric Indus Valley Civilisation, the crucible of ancient empires, religions and cultures. With a total area of 803,940 square kilometres, the diverse geography of Pakistan ranges from lofty mountains in the north, the Karakorum and the Himalayas, through dissected plateaus to the rich alluvial plains of the Punjab and Sindh, the diverse landscapes of Balochistan and miles of golden beaches of the Makran coast. 8th Century Manthal Buddha Rock in Skardu, Pakistan. Photo courtesy of the embassy Pakistan is a large country with 211 million vibrant people. Predominantly Muslims, the people of Pakistan are culturally homogeneous. Other religious groups include the Christians, Buddhist, Hindus and Parsees. While Urdu, the national language, is spoken throughout Pakistan, English is extensively used in official and commercial circles, and in the cities. There are many regional languages including Balochi in Balochistan, Pushto in the… Read full this story

