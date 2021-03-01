VHC plays core role in Viettel’s development of defense industry

In January 2019, the group merged a number of its affiliated units specializing in defense industry, telecommunications, and commercial production into Viettel Hi-tech Corporation. Two years after the foundation, Viettel Hi-tech Corporation (VHC) is running smoothly and becomes an important technological segment of Viettel’s production and business ecology. Developing typical hi-tech products Regarding defense industry production, VHC has produced a number of advanced hi-tech military equipment and weaponry systems equivalent to those used by NATO forces. These include control systems, optoelectronic products, and communication equipment, contributing to modernizing the military. In 2020, VHC successfully tested various valuable hi-tech equipment and products and is ready to transfer them to military units. In terms of telecommunications, VHC manufactured 5G NodeB base stations, the 5G core network, RFIC and DFE integrated circuits for 5G networks. Particularly, the core equipment made by VHC has helped Viettel’s 5G network test-run smoothly in a number of areas in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City since November 2020. Additionally, VHC has also created Viettel Online Charging Service (vOCS), Viettel IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) and Viettel Site Router. These Viettel-made products and systems have been employed to Viettel’s telecommunication and communication networks in Vietnam as well as in… Read full this story

