Veteran filmmaker wins national literary award

Documentary filmmaker Nguyễn Thị Xuân Phượng. Photo sggp.org.vn The memoir Gánh Gánh …. Gồng Gồng … (Burden of Life) by female documentary filmmaker Nguyễn Thị Xuân Phượng won the best literary work at the HCM City Writers' Association 2020 Awards last month. Earlier, the work was also honoured by the Việt Nam Writer’s Association Award. The 308-page book includes stories about the ups and downs of the life of the 92-year-old Phượng since 1945. Her documentaries have won international and domestic awards such as the Silver Dove at Leipzig International Film Festival and Silver Lotus at Việt Nam National Film Festival. Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper reporter Hồ Sơn interviews the veteran director about her work. After the success of your documentaries, how did you feel when your memoir Gánh Gánh … Gồng Gồng … was honoured at both HCM City and Việt Nam awards? I’m really moved to receive the awards from both associations. I remember my friends who are writers and poets. They work very hard. Meanwhile, I am not a member and I’m too old. I think that the associations presented the awards for my book because it shows a deep sympathy for a woman’s life in war time. This… Read full this story

